Camp Lejeune Marines arrested for shoving man into street sign in Raleigh: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune were arrested after police say they were involved in a fight on Monday morning.Evan Chicoine, Angel Mario Reyes-Lozano and Jake Schoettle were all dealt assault charges Monday morning. Raleigh Police responded to a fight on Glenwood Avenue around 2:40 a.m.Arrest warrants say the three threw a man into a street sign outside a nightclub. The man had cuts to his face and a hole over his right eye.All the men are stationed at Camp Lejeune, according to warrants.The men also damaged a blue Honda Civic.