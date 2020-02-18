WalletHub ranks Raleigh among best state capitals for cost of living

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new study reveals what a lot of people in Raleigh already know - the "City of Oaks" is a great place to live.
Personal finance website WalletHub recently conducted a study, ranking the top 10 best state capitals for cost of living. Raleigh came in second place behind Austin, Texas. Raleigh scored a 63.72 in the state capital index.
Raleigh scored high in affordability, economic well-being, and quality of education and health categories. The city dropped in rank when it comes to quality of life, because of traffic, weather and social attractions. WalletHub's data factored in cost of living, K-12 school-system quality and number of attractions.
Trenton, New Jersey, came in last place in this study.
