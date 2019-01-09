Raleigh officer in surgery after being shot multiple times; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

EMBED </>More Videos

A Raleigh police officer was shot multiple times on Western Boulevard as he tried to make an arrest.

By and Joel Brown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh police officer was shot multiple times Wednesday night while trying to arrest a suspect on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.

One suspect is in custody, police said. There is an all-out search underway for a second suspect.


The officer was rushed to WakeMed in unknown condition. As of 11 p.m., he was in surgery, RPD said.

"We are praying for the best outcome. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes," RPD said in a news release.



The incident happened at an apartment complex in southwest Raleigh.

I-440 at Western Boulevard was shut down as part of the investigation. Traffic was moving slowly on 440 as of 9:30 p.m.



Law enforcement officers were using flashlights to search nearby woods, in what appeared to be a wide search area.

Shortly before 10 p.m., an ABC11 crew at the scene heard flash bangs from in the neighborhood behind us. It was unclear exactly where officers were searching but they were concentrating on an area about a half mile from the shooting scene.



Area residents were being told to stay inside.

RPD at the scene of where a police officer was reportedly shot Wednesday.



Police requested the assistance of a State Highway Patrol helicopter in the search.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper11 HD over the scene of WakeMed after officer shot.



RPD said numerous law enforcement agencies were assisting in the search.

Raleigh Police ask anyone who knows anything about this crime or who knows the whereabouts of the suspect to contact RPD immediately.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotraleigh policegun violencemanhuntRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together
'Holding us hostage:' NC woman can't sell home because of government shutdown
'Expensive silliness:' Popular Triangle brewer says shutdown preventing expansion
VIDEO: Principal knocked down in Rolesville High School brawl
Fort Bragg soldiers deployed along US-Mexico border for Operation Faithful Patriot
Show More
New details revealed in investigation of deadly lion attack
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
New Year, new you: This workout is short, challenging and free
Durham police charge 2 in New Year's Day double homicide
More than 1,000 people to attend summit in Raleigh to discuss future of transportation
More News