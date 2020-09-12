Raleigh officer injured in crash while responding to 2 other crashes on I-40 E ramp

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was injured in a car crash as he responded to two previous car crashes on the I-87 South ramp to I-40 East late Friday night.According to authorities, it happened just after 10 p.m. The officer was in his parked car with lights flashing when the car was struck by a work van.The driver of the van jumped and ran but was captured by another officer after a brief foot pursuit.The officer was taken to WakeMed for injuries sustained in the crash. The van driver was also transported for his injuries and was charged with driving while impaired.The injured officer has responded to a call at 9:56 p.m. for a car that hydroplaned and struck the guardrail. A second crash happened when another drivers slowed to avoid the first crash but was struck by a third vehicle.The first crash had an injury but was not transported and there were no injuries in the second crash.The I-87 South ramp to I-40 East has since reopened after being closed temporarily.