NC State graduate identified as Raleigh officer shot Wednesday; 2 suspects arrested, identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people have been taken into custody in southwest Raleigh after a police officer was shot several times while trying to make an arrest.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh police officer who was shot multiple times Wednesday night is out of surgery.

The department said Officer C.D. Ainsworth, with the Southwest District, was trying to arrest a suspect around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard when the shooting occurred.

Officer C.D. Ainsworth pictured at his Dec. 2017 graduation from the Raleigh Police Academy.



Ainsworth earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from North Carolina State University. According to RPD's website, he aspired to serve with the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

On Thursday morning, Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued the following statement:

"The officer who was shot in this incident is out of surgery. The Raleigh Police Department is grateful for all of the support from the various law enforcement agencies, the surgeons and medical staff, and the community. We ask that everyone continue to pray for the officer and his family."

Related: Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer

Raleigh Police Department identified the following two suspects as being responsible in the shooting of Ainsworth: Cedric Kearney, 24, and Antonio Fletcher, 21.



Kearney is charged with attempted murder, assault of law enforcement officer/police officer with a firearm, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Cedric Kearney (Credit: CCBI)



Fletcher is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Antonio Fletcher



The last time a Raleigh officer was shot in the line of duty was November 2016. That officer was injured by friendly fire.

The last Raleigh officer shot and killed in the line of duty was 22 years ago. Officer Paul Hale was killed while trying to arrest murder suspect Kwame Mays. Hale was 35 years old.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"We are praying for the best outcome. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes," RPD said in a news release.



Raleigh police ask anyone who knows anything about this crime to contact RPD immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotraleigh policegun violencemanhuntRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cumberland County man battling ALS is source of strength for family
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
Iconic NYC skyscraper up for sale
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together
Show More
Thomas Davis says Panthers want him gone
'Holding us hostage:' NC woman can't sell home because of government shutdown
'Expensive silliness:' Popular Triangle brewer says shutdown preventing expansion
VIDEO: Principal knocked down in Rolesville High School brawl
Fort Bragg soldiers deployed along US-Mexico border for Operation Faithful Patriot
More News