Raleigh police confirm link between fatal Waffle House shooting and Rock Quarry Road homicide

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It's a tangled case, sources said, rooted in a love triangle - involving two crime scenes.

Raleigh Police Department confirm a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House on Westinghouse Boulevard is connected to the homicide of Carolyn Jeffries at a home on Rock Quarry Road.

The first crime scene was outside the Waffle House in the 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard off Capital Boulevard, just north of I-440. Raleigh Police said that just after 3 a.m.on December 15, Jason Maurice Griffith shot his wife, Emma Griffith, 51, and her companion at the 24-hour diner, John Derrick Wright, 51, of Raleigh as the two were in a car together.

Emma Griffith survived. Wright did not.

In a 911 call, Wright said he and Emma Griffith were being followed by a man with a gun. Then, the shooting happened.

Jason Griffith later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Creech Road, about a mile away.

Carolyn Hall Jeffries was found dead Wednesday at a home on Rock Quarry Road.



Family members said that Jason Griffith also went to his mother-in-law's house on Rock Quarry Road and fatally shot Carolyn Hall Jeffries.

Jeffries was found dead December 20 in her home in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

Her brother found her unresponsive when he went to the home Wednesday to check on her. Family members told ABC11 they had not heard from Jeffries in several days.

Additional follow-up work by detectives and further consultation with the Wake County District Attorney's Office will take place before final determinations are made concerning the cases.
