pedestrian injured

Raleigh pedestrian killed after being hit by driver, police believe alcohol may have been factor

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was killed after being hit by a driver in Raleigh on Friday morning.

Raleigh Police Department says the pedestrian died after the accident, which happened near the intersection of S. Saunders Street and Wilmington Street around 1 a.m. The man's identity hasn't been released.

The driver of the car was given a field sobriety test and was seen being carried off in handcuffs. He has not been officially charged with anything, but police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The accident is still under investigation. The stretch of road has since reopened.

In Apex, a pedestrian was seriously hurt on Thursday night after being hit by three vehicles.
