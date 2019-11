Raleigh pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle, police believe alcohol may have been factor

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Raleigh on Friday morning.Raleigh Police Department says the pedestrian died after the accident, which happened near the intersection of S. Saunders Street and Wilmington Street around 1 a.m.The driver of the car was given a field sobriety test and was seen being carried off in handcuffs. He has not been officially charged with anything, but police believe alcohol may have been a factor.The accident is still under investigation. Police hope the road will be open by 5 a.m.In Apex, a pedestrian was seriously hurt on Thursday night after being hit by three vehicles.