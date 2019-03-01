Raleigh Police arrest bank robbery suspect after pursuit, crash on I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase ended with a crash on Interstate 440 on Friday afternoon.

Raleigh police officers responding to an armed robbery call at Capital Bank at 6511 Falls of Neuse Road spotted the robbery suspect's vehicle entering I-440 westbound from Falls of Neuse Road. When officers attempted to stop him, the suspect fled and a chase ensued.





Police said the suspect crashed into another vehicle on I-440 westbound just past Glenwood Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Both the suspect and the driver of the other crashed vehicle were taken to WakeMed with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Traffic in the area remains backed up.

