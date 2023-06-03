Raleigh police release new details in the arrest of couple charged in 12-year-old's death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police outlined the details that led them to a couple charged in the hit-and-run death of 12-year-old Samantha Briggs.

Briggs was struck and killed while trying to cross Hillsborough Street at Bashford Road near I-40 one day after her 12th birthday.

Raleigh police officials said it was a community tip that came after the department's May 12th information checkpoint that led to the arrest of Blanca Escobar Roblero, who was charged with felony hit-and-run, and her husband Wilmer Morales Roblero who is now facing accessory charges.

"On May 12th is just the right time, right place. The person was watching the local news and said I think I have something to offer. So it was all about timing on May 12th that that person called in and provided a piece of information that was vital in identifying the vehicle," said Raleigh Police Major Rico Boyce.

He explained at a press conference on Friday that the car in the case was critical for the investigation. Officers were looking for a white Honda Civic 2004 -2011 model. There were 1400 registered in Wake County alone. But the tip proved to be enough to break the case for investigators. Boyce said it pointed detectives to a tow lot in Franklin County.

"It was completely burned. However, Officer Perone located a vehicle identification number, which indicated the vehicle was registered to an address in Cary, North Carolina, approximately one and a half miles from the crash scene," Boyce said.

Briggs' older sister Dakisha Holmes and close family members were also at the press conference.

"We are very grateful for everyone that has helped and gave a tip, shared a post, anything," said Holmes."Even though justice has been served, my heart is still trying to figure out how to heal. These last six months have been very hard for us due to having no evidence to rely on."

Chief Estella Patterson said this case impacted her officer.

"When the case went cold, they kept bringing it up, they kept saying to me, Chief, we got to keep moving, we got to figure out a way to solve this case," she said. "This case was just so special to us because of the age of this victim. And again, the team was relentless. They said that we can't let this one go. We got to continue to do this. So doing the checkpoints really came out of special operations, our crash investigation unit. They wanted to continue to do them in coordination with our Public Affairs Office."

Briggs' family is now turning their focus on seeking full justice for the 12- year -old whose life was cut short too soon.

"I see justice. As for Samantha. As getting them prosecuted and the fullest extent in the law. And to the two that committed this crime. I hope you get everything you deserve. You left my sister to die. A child, a little girl the day after her 12th birthday. You just took her away. Our hearts are not in a forgiven space right now. And I'm so sorry for that," said Holmes.