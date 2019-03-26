Crime & Safety

Raleigh Police arrest man in connection to deadly hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road

Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

John Edward Leach, 62, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death and obstructing justice.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road between Sanderford Road and Southgate Drive.

According to authorities, Leach tried to tell police he was a victim of a hit-and-run at a different location than the actual crash.

Officers said the juvenile pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died.



Leach is in the Wake County Jail under a $65,000 bond.
