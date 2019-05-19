Raleigh police charge 79-year-old man in child sex case

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have a charged a 79-year-old man in connection with a child sex case, according to a court filing.
James William Muse, of the 2300 block of Royce Street, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and first-degree statutory sex offense. All three of these are felonies.
Muse is being held in the Wake County jail under a $1.1 million bond.
He is set to appear in court on Monday.
