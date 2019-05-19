Raleigh police charge 79-year-old man in child sex case

James William Muse

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have a charged a 79-year-old man in connection with a child sex case, according to a court filing.

James William Muse, of the 2300 block of Royce Street, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and first-degree statutory sex offense. All three of these are felonies.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Muse is being held in the Wake County jail under a $1.1 million bond.

He is set to appear in court on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighsex abuse against childrensex abusechild sex assaultraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officer shot armed man near Raleigh apartment
Surfers rescue four swimmers from rough waters at Emerald Isle
Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting arrested in Wilmington
Robber disarms police officer and holds her at gunpoint: Video
Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
Feeling like summer: Temps near 90 today
Legendary food icon 'Mama Dip' remembered, celebrated in Carrboro
Show More
Got to Be NC Festival, Bloomfest and other things to do this weekend
Ford recalls 270,000 cars that could roll away on their own
1 injured after car goes down embankment in Durham
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
Protesters rally against House Bill 370 in front of Executive Mansion
More TOP STORIES News