Raleigh police charge man after police chase ends in crash on I-440

EMBED <>More Videos

Bank robbery suspect crashes on I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged after a police chase ended with a crash on Interstate 440 on Friday afternoon.

Raleigh police said 22-year-old Jamari Shalick Wilson has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony speeding to elude arrest, and traffic violations in connection with this bank robbery.

Officers responding to an armed robbery call at Capital Bank at 6511 Falls of Neuse Road spotted the robbery suspect's vehicle entering I-440 westbound from Falls of Neuse Road. When officers attempted to stop him, the suspect fled and a chase ensued.





Police said the suspect crashed into another vehicle on I-440 westbound just past Glenwood Avenue.



The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Both the suspect and the driver of the other crashed vehicle were taken to WakeMed with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countypolice chasearrestmanhuntbank robberycrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Keeping it Reels: Brothers out of jail after 8 years vow to keep fighting for land
Sampson County teacher arrested for sex crimes with student
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Smithfield police investigating after woman was cut by razor blade on door handle
RDU unanimously approves $24M lease to Wake County mining company
Copperhead or look alike? Experts weigh in on triangle snake sightings
Raleigh man clearing out late mother's home rediscovers messages in a bottle
Show More
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Secretary of the Army visits Fort Bragg to highlight family programs
Rare hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
Assault charge against NCSU basketball player, Eric Lockett, dismissed
Proposed TN bill makes schools feed students who cannot afford lunch
More TOP STORIES News