Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still on the run

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer's attempt to stop a driver ended with a crash Monday night.

Officers say they tried to stop a driver but that person kept going and later crashed through a fence on Fox Road.

Police say the driver ran away and is still on the loose. Police have a suspect in mind, but aren't yet releasing a description of the suspect or vehicle.

We're working to learn more information about this story.
