RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer's attempt to stop a driver ended with a crash Monday night.
Officers say they tried to stop a driver but that person kept going and later crashed through a fence on Fox Road.
Police say the driver ran away and is still on the loose. Police have a suspect in mind, but aren't yet releasing a description of the suspect or vehicle.
We're working to learn more information about this story.
Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still on the run
POLICE CHASE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News