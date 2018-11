Raleigh police are investigating after a child was hit by a car as she tried to cross the street.It happened shortly after 7:30 Wednesday night on North New Hope Road near Capital Boulevard.Police said the girl was trick-or-treating with her mom when they tried to cross the street, but not in the crosswalk.The driver told officers he did not see the child.The girl was taken to Wake Med with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.