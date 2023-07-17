Raleigh police close Western Boulevard near NC State for death investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are conducting an active death investigation that has closed a stretch of Western Boulevard near Varsity Drive.

RPD said drivers are asked to seek an alternate route as the road will be closed for the duration of the investigation.

There is no threat to the public, police said. The investigation is close to the N.C. State campus.

Raleigh Police have closed part of Western Boulevard for a death investigation Monday evening.

RPD did not immediately release any other details.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said campus police are on site as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch for the latest on Eyewitness News at 11.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood