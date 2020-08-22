RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police deemed there were no shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall which triggered panic at the shopping center on Saturday evening.
The incident happened somewhere around 6:30 p.m., Raleigh police responded to reports of shots fired at the mall.
An eyewitness at the scene tells ABC11 they were waiting outside Belk when they heard a wave of people running before seeing them leave the store.
Officials said there is no evidence of shots being fired. There are also no reported injuries or charges at this time.
A similar incident occurred at Crabtree Valley Mall around this time last month.
Police learned a number of juveniles fled the scene after a string of pre-arranged fights broke out in the mall, leading witnesses to report a shooting that was later deemed unfounded.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Raleigh police deem no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
INVESTIGATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News