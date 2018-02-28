RALEIGH NEWS

Guest robbed in Hospitality Studios parking lot, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a guest claims they were robbed in the parking lot of Hospitality Studios.

Before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were called to 2800 Brentwood Road after reports of a robbery.

When they arrived, authorities learned that a man staying at the hotel claimed he went outside to smoke when someone took his personal belongings.



Police said the man suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
