RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating after a guest claims they were robbed in the parking lot of Hospitality Studios.
Before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were called to 2800 Brentwood Road after reports of a robbery.
When they arrived, authorities learned that a man staying at the hotel claimed he went outside to smoke when someone took his personal belongings.
#Breaking-Raleigh police are responding to a robbery reported at Hospitality Studios on Brentwood Road near Capital Blvd. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rvksndabfi— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 28, 2018
Police said the man suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for details.