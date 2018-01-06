Police identify body recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh as missing man

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the body recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh as a Durham man who was reported missing on January 1. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police have identified the body recovered from Lake Johnson in Raleigh as a Durham man who was reported missing on January 1.

According to police, Demario Antonio Liles, 30, was last believed to be in the area of Lake Johnson in the early morning hours on January 1.

The body was transported to the Wake Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

The recovery was a multi-agency effort including the Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the Apex Fire Dive Team, the North Carolina K9 Emergency Response Team, and the Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department.

Crime scene is up Friday after authorities recovered a man's body from Lake Johnson.



The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News