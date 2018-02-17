Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured

Raleigh Police investigate on Dana Drive after a shooting Friday night.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A man was taken to a hospital Friday night with serious injuries from a gunshot wound.

Raleigh police officers responded to a shooting call about 7:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Dana Drive.

The victim was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
