Raleigh police investigate apparent stabbing near daycare

Raleigh police officers are investigating an apparent stabbing near a daycare Thursday.It happened near the intersection of Bloodworth and Cabarrus streets.Police said two men, who knew each other, got into a fight, and one of them got cut.The victim was taken to WakeMed and is expected to recover.The altercation happened on a Cabarrus Street daycare's property, but did not involve the child-care business in any way, police told ABC11.Police haven't said whether any charges will be filed.