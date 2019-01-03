Raleigh police investigate apparent stabbing near daycare

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh police officers are investigating an apparent stabbing near a daycare Thursday.
It happened near the intersection of Bloodworth and Cabarrus streets.
Police said two men, who knew each other, got into a fight, and one of them got cut.
The victim was taken to WakeMed and is expected to recover.
The altercation happened on a Cabarrus Street daycare's property, but did not involve the child-care business in any way, police told ABC11.
Police haven't said whether any charges will be filed.