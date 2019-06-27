Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
RPD said the Peoples Bank at 3023 Capital Blvd. was robbed around 10 a.m.
Information gathered so far indicates that the suspect entered the bank and fled after a teller complied with his demands.
No weapon was seen, and no one was injured.
Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect or has other information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.