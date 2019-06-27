Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating a bank robbery that took place Thursday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

RPD said the Peoples Bank at 3023 Capital Blvd. was robbed around 10 a.m.

Peoples Bank robbery suspect.



Information gathered so far indicates that the suspect entered the bank and fled after a teller complied with his demands.

No weapon was seen, and no one was injured.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect or has other information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighbank robberyraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Experts offer to plan mystery vacation to help save you money
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Johnston County encourages well water testing amid contamination fears
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
Show More
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
Manafort pleads not guilty to mortgage fraud charges
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, June 27
21-year-old woman dies after being bitten by shark in Bahamas
Audi recalls 265k vehicles to fix air bags, loose trim
More TOP STORIES News