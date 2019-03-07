Raleigh police investigate double shooting on Atlantic Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue near East Millbrook Road.

Police said two people who had been shot asked authorities for help.

They were taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.
