Raleigh police investigating fourth shooting in less than 24 hours

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating its fourth shooting to take place in the city in less than 24-hours.

The latest occurring just before 4 p.m. on Saturday along the 1500 block of Poole Road, according to Raleigh Police.

On arrival, authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition

2:55 a.m.
Just before 3 a.m., Raleigh officers began investigating a shooting after another man walked into the Duke Raleigh Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

The shooting occurred along the 4200 block of Greencastle Court.

12:58 a.m.

Just before 1 a.m., Raleigh officers began investigating a shooting after a man walked into WakeMed with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

Officers are now investigating along the 100 block of S. Fisher Street.

Friday | 1:49 a.m.
Overnight, Raleigh police began investigating a shooting in which two men and one woman were shot near Capital Boulevard.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds while another man was found with a gunshot wound to the face. A woman was also found shot in the leg.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Raleigh police have not specified at this time if any of these shootings are related.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
