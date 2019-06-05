12-year-old struck by car on New Hope Church Road in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating after a 12-year-old was struck by a car on New Hope Church Road at Atlantic Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The child was rushed to WakeMed with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle involved did stop, police said.
It is unclear how long the intersection will be closed.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
