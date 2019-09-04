RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said it happened in the 2700 block of Community Drive just after 1 p.m.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Raleigh police investigating after 2 men shot in the middle of day
