Raleigh police investigating after body found in car outside Denny's

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found inside a car Sunday morning.Officials say the body was found inside a car just after 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road.ABC11 crews on the scene said the car was parked at a Denny's.This story is developing. Check back for updates.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.