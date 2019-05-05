death investigation

Raleigh police investigating after body found in car outside Denny's

Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found inside a car Sunday morning.

Officials say the body was found inside a car just after 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road.

ABC11 crews on the scene said the car was parked at a Denny's.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
