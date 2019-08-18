RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting.
Authorities said it happened just before 4 a.m. at Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.
Officers found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to WakeMed but was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Raleigh police investigating after man killed in overnight shooting
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News