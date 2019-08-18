Raleigh police investigating after man killed in overnight shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting.Authorities said it happened just before 4 a.m. at Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.Officers found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound.The man was taken to WakeMed but was pronounced dead.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.