Raleigh police investigating after man pulled from quarry

Raleigh police and fire crews have just found a man after a search and rescue operation.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wednesday night authorities were on the scene of a medical emergency on Duraleigh Road at the quarry between Glenwood Avenue and Edwards Mill.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the man was reported missing earlier in the evening by a friend who said they decided to go on an outing. Deputies said the missing man was later discovered in a body of water.


The man was found unconscious and not breathing, according to deputies. He was transported to UNC Rex Hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
