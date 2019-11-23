shooting

Raleigh police investigating after man shot overnight on Beverly Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot overnight on Beverly Drive, where another shooting happened earlier this month.

It happened just before 3 a.m. when officers were dispacted to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Beverly Drive.

A man with gunshot wounds was found and taken to WakeMed.

On Nov. 10, officers were called to Beverly Drive for a shooting call when a body was dropped off at WakeMed.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
