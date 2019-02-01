Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
LOCALISH
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Raleigh police investigating after pedestrian struck on S. Saunders Street
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5117410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on S. Saunders Street.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Friday, February 01, 2019 11:20PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on S. Saunders Street.
Police said the man is seriously hurt and was taken to WakeMed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struck
crime
Raleigh
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Scotland County sheriff says missing baby case was hoax
UNC police looking for person who allegedly exposed himself to student
Pedestrian killed in Fayetteville; Cliffdale Road closed
Silent Sam protestor reacts to After-Action report
Cary Towne Center sold
Story of unlikely friendship in Durham hits the big screen
Triangle men blackmailed after seeking sex online; 3 suspects arrested
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Show More
I-Team: Most RPD officers involved in shootings have less than 10 years experience
UNC leadership blasted for handling of Silent Sam August protest
Poole Road reopens in Raleigh hours after gas leak
Triangle teen with Down syndrome knocks down 3-pointer at Wolfpack game
Julius Peppers retires from football after 17 years in the NFL
More News