Raleigh police investigating after person shot, killed overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a body was dropped off at WakeMed with gunshot wounds overnight.Officers were dispatched to Beverly Drive just after 3 a.m. but shortly after were notified a deceased person with gunshot wounds was dropped off at WakeMed.A homicide investigation is underway.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.