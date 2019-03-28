Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window

#BREAKING: Raleigh Police investigating after a toddler fell from this 3rd floor window at Lake Dam Condominiums in SW Raleigh. Neighbors say child was unconscious when paramedics rushed them to hospital. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vxU2tF3kT7 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 27, 2019

MORE: One neighbor tells me he heard a loud thump outside, found mom outside screaming for help next to the child. He called 911, ambulance and police arrived shortly after. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/IIu56Ap2SL — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 27, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after they say a toddler fell from a fourth-story window.It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Lake Dam Condominiums, located in the 1300 block of Crab Orchard Drive in Raleigh.One neighbor told ABC11 he heard a loud thump outside and found a mom screaming for help next to the child. The neighbor said he called 911 and ambulance and police arrived shortly after.Neighbors also said the child was a 2-year-old boy.According to authorities, the toddler was transported to the hospital in serious condition.This is a developing story, check back for updates.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.