Raleigh police investigating bank robbery on Creedmoor Road

BREAKING NEWS: Raleigh PD are on the scene of a bank robbery at the First National Bank in Raleigh at the intersection of Creedmoor/Sawmill. One suspect. Unknown how much cash, if any, was taken. Suspect at large. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ArRxuF5yAu — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) November 15, 2018

Raleigh Police are investigating a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 7100 Creedmoor Road.Police said a man entered the branch after 5:00 p.m. and attempted to rob the bank. They have yet to disclose if the suspect had a weapon or used a note to demand cash. It is also unclear how much cash if any, the suspect took off with.A description of the suspect has not been released, nor the type of vehicle the suspect may have been driving.Police are still investigating employees and gathering clues.This is a developing story, check back for updates.