Raleigh police investigating bank robbery on Creedmoor Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh Police are investigating a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 7100 Creedmoor Road.
BREAKING NEWS: Raleigh PD are on the scene of a bank robbery at the First National Bank in Raleigh at the intersection of Creedmoor/Sawmill. One suspect. Unknown how much cash, if any, was taken. Suspect at large. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ArRxuF5yAu— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) November 15, 2018
Police said a man entered the branch after 5:00 p.m. and attempted to rob the bank. They have yet to disclose if the suspect had a weapon or used a note to demand cash. It is also unclear how much cash if any, the suspect took off with.
A description of the suspect has not been released, nor the type of vehicle the suspect may have been driving.
Police are still investigating employees and gathering clues.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.