Raleigh police investigating bank robbery on Creedmoor Road

Raleigh Police are investigating a bank robbery at the First National Bank.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 7100 Creedmoor Road.


Police said a man entered the branch after 5:00 p.m. and attempted to rob the bank. They have yet to disclose if the suspect had a weapon or used a note to demand cash. It is also unclear how much cash if any, the suspect took off with.

A description of the suspect has not been released, nor the type of vehicle the suspect may have been driving.

Police are still investigating employees and gathering clues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
