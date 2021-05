RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An NC State Wolfalert was sent out regarding a Friday night homicide.According to the alert, Raleigh officers told University Police a homicide happened around 10:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, which is adjacent to Schenck ForestWitnesses said the three suspects were one woman and two men who left in an extended lifted cab pick-up truck and an older model 4-door sedan that was brown or blue. Both cars left traveling toward Reedy Creek Road.An investigation is underway.