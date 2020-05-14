Raleigh police investigating officer-involved in shooting on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a police officer and a robbery suspect were shot in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday evening.

A large police presence was seen in the area of Farris Court and New Bern Avenue.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. Raleigh Police said officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress. When they arrived, an officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Both the officer and the robbery suspect were taken to WakeMed.



Police did not release the conditions of the officer and the suspect.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighofficer involved shootingraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Dr. Cohen explains why salons won't open until Phase 2
Durham man killed while attempting to stop armed robbery
Sanford cheerleader battling COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 2 months
UV technology on your phone? Not a fantasy, researcher says
Mistake gives Durham woman only $15 in stimulus money
Durham mayor to extend stay-at-home order, keep mask requirement
Raleigh cafe saving staff one tip at a time
Show More
Ex-wife of suspect in Holly Springs murder case appears in court
'Could be me:' Black runner says Arbery case hits close to home
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says
COVID-19 creating an urgent need for foster parents in NC
Two free drive-thru testing sites open in Robeson County
More TOP STORIES News