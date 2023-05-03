Raleigh police release footage of deadly shooting near middle school

Police responded to 911 calls about a man shooting a gun near Ligon Magnet Middle School last week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have released bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened near a Raleigh middle school.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

It happened back in March when police responded to 911 calls about a man shooting a gun near Ligon Magnet Middle School.

When officers arrived at the scene Jorge Luis Vega-Lesama shot at them, according to police.

One officer returned fire three times and the suspect fired back before running behind a house where the officers lost sight of him.

A short time later Vega-Lesama moved back toward the front of the home. Officers said he still had a gun in his hand. An officer shot Vega-Lesama; he died from his injuries.

The middle school was placed on a CODE YELLOW status for a short-time while the incident was taking place and being investigated.