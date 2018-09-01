Raleigh police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of a car the fled the scene of a fatal crash overnight on New Hope Church Road.The accident happened at 12:47 a.m. when a 2009 Honda turned onto Bonneville Court from New Hope Church Road and collided into a motorcycle.The police report said the driver of the motorcycle was killed as a result of the crash.The report identified the motorcyclist as Jamar Rashaun Beach.The driver of the 2009 Honda fled the scene and the vehicle was found parked several blocks away near 3813 Bonneville Court.