Raleigh Police looking for driver involved in scary hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police continue to look for the driver involved in a scary hit-and-run on Monday, in which the victim was on the phone with 911 when she was hit.
Jennifer Garcia first told ABC11 that she believed that driver was involved in a prior rear-end collision with her vehicle while both were driving on Litchford Road, near Gresham Lake Road. When she attempted to stop him, Garcia said the driver told her he didn't see any damage and drove off. That's when Garcia called police to report the incident.
"You can't just hit and leave," Garcia is heard yelling at the other driver during that 911 call, which began at 5:10.
Moments later, Garcia tells the operator that the driver had hit her vehicle again. This happened when the other driver was on Dorrington Trail, a cul de sac, and turned onto Lemuel Drive before driving onto Litchford Road.
The operator asked whether Garcia was hurt or needed an ambulance.
"No, I don't need an ambulance at all. I'm just scared," Garcia responded.
A neighbor chased that driver, and snapped photos of him, which Garcia posted online. Garcia described the vehicle as a gold Toyota Camry with a cracked windshield.
The collision knocked off Garcia's front bumper, with Raleigh Police noting in their crash report they believed the damage would cost about $3,000 to fix.
On Tuesday, Garcia visited the chiropractor for treatment on her back, but is grateful her injuries aren't worse.
"They just need to be safe. I mean, it just was ridiculous and escalated way out of control," Garcia said of the situation.
If you have any information on this case or the driver's whereabouts, call Raleigh Police or CrimeStoppers.
