Raleigh police looking for missing 39-year-old man Andy Banks

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are looking for a missing 39-year-old man last seen on Saturday afternoon.

William Anderson Banks, Jr., known as "Andy" to his friends, was last seen around Woodburn Road close to Cameron Village.

Fliers were seen in the area of his disappearance on Monday, encouraging people to contact police if they see him.



Authorities said he drives a silver 2001 Range Rover Sport. Banks was reportedly wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a grey shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops.



Anyone who believes they may know where Banks is or believe they may have seen him since Saturday afternoon is asked to call 911.
