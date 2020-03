Teddy Donnell Cozart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in a February shooting that left a woman dead.Police said Friday night that they have arrested Teddy Donnell Cozart, 39, and charged him with murder in connection with a February shooting n the 100 block of Pettigrew Street.RPD said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. and they arrived to find 33-year-old Monica Renee Williams with gunshot injuries.She was taken to WakeMed, where she later died.Cozart is being held without bail in the Wake County Detention Center.