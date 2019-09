RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tips from the public have helped lead to an arrest in a rape case in Raleigh.Raleigh Police arrested 37-year-old Donald Wayne Holder, of Rocky Mount, and charged him with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.The charges stem from an assault in the 3600 block of Marcom Street on September 4.Distinctive photos released by police led to numerous tips from the public.