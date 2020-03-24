Raleigh Police make arrest in stabbing death of 58-year-old man

Reginald Leon Valentine (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old man.

Reginald Leon Valentine, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection with the March 21 death of Christopher Cotton.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Capital Boulevard

Cotton was rushed to WakeMed where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this case can contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharresthomicide investigationman killedstabbinginvestigationraleigh news
RELATED
Man dies from injuries after stabbing in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake Co. suspends pistol permit services
Trump wants US 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'
What should you do if you feel like you might have COVID-19?
Louisiana has 3rd-highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita
Census 2020 deadline pushed back as NC deals with COVID-19
UNC Rex will accept donations of homemade face masks
Airplane goes missing mid-flight near Emerald Isle
Show More
Taco Bell worker accused of stealing customer credit card info
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
NC businesses practice creative social distancing
Dow has best day since 1933 as Congress nears deal on aid
Carolina Panthers release longtime QB Cam Newton
More TOP STORIES News