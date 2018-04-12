Raleigh police: Man assaulted in home, taken to bank and forced to withdraw cash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a man was assaulted in his home, taken to a bank and forced to withdraw cash Thursday.

The victim was able to notify bank employees, who then called police.

According to police, 52-year-old Donnell Smith was assaulted in his home by a known man and then placed in a vehicle occupied by another man and two women.

The suspects drove Smith to the State Employees Credit Union on Louisburg Road and demanded that he withdraw cash.

Smith notified bank employees and they called police around noon.

The suspects got away before officers arrived.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

