Raleigh police officer injured in 1-40 crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was injured in a crash on I-40 between Lake Wheeler Road and Trailwood Drive overnight Sunday.It happened just before 3 a.m., according to Raleigh police.According to police, the back end of a Raleigh Police Department SUV was severely damaged.The officer's injuries are unknown.The investigation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.