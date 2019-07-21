police officer injured

Raleigh police officer injured in 1-40 crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was injured in a crash on I-40 between Lake Wheeler Road and Trailwood Drive overnight Sunday.

It happened just before 3 a.m., according to Raleigh police.

According to police, the back end of a Raleigh Police Department SUV was severely damaged.

The officer's injuries are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
