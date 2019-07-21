RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was injured in a crash on I-40 between Lake Wheeler Road and Trailwood Drive overnight Sunday.
It happened just before 3 a.m., according to Raleigh police.
According to police, the back end of a Raleigh Police Department SUV was severely damaged.
The officer's injuries are unknown.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Raleigh police officer injured in 1-40 crash
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News