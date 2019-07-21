RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was injured in a crash on I-40 between Lake Wheeler Road and Trailwood Drive overnight Sunday.
It happened just before 3 a.m., according to Raleigh police.
Police say the officer was at the scene of a vehicle crash with blue lights activated while blocking the travel lane. A car then crashed into the patrol car.
The officer was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was also transported.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The investigation is ongoing.
Raleigh police officer injured in I-40 crash
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News