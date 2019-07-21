Raleigh police officer injured in I-40 crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was injured in a crash on I-40 between Lake Wheeler Road and Trailwood Drive overnight Sunday.It happened just before 3 a.m., according to Raleigh police.Police say the officer was at the scene of a vehicle crash with blue lights activated while blocking the travel lane. A car then crashed into the patrol car.The officer was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was also transported.The investigation is ongoing.