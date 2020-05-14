Raleigh police officer and suspect injured after exchanging gunfire on New Bern Avenue

A large police presence was seen in the area of Farris Court and New Bern Avenue.
The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. Raleigh Police said officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a BP gas station. When they arrived, an officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
Both the officer and the robbery suspect were taken to WakeMed.
BREAKING: Working to get more details on the officer-involved shooting that has shut down several blocks of New Avenue in east Raleigh. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vowtI7BYvV— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 14, 2020
Police did not release the conditions of the officer and the suspect.
An ABC11 crew is at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.