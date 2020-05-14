Raleigh police officer and suspect injured after exchanging gunfire on New Bern Avenue

BREAKING: Working to get more details on the officer-involved shooting that has shut down several blocks of New Avenue in east Raleigh. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vowtI7BYvV — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 14, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a police officer and a robbery suspect were shot in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday evening.A large police presence was seen in the area of Farris Court and New Bern Avenue.The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. Raleigh Police said officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a BP gas station. When they arrived, an officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect.Both the officer and the robbery suspect were taken to WakeMed.Police did not release the conditions of the officer and the suspect.An ABC11 crew is at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.