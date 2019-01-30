Raleigh police investigating after man pulled from quarry

This is the moment after first responders pulled a man from the quarry and put him into the back of an ambulance. He was rushed to local hospital. Condition at this hour is unknown. #ABC11 @raleighpolice pic.twitter.com/mpWtvvAu1f — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 31, 2019

Number of fire trucks and @raleighpolice out here on duraleigh road. Trying to determine what happened. Ladder truck is in the air too. #ABC11 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/IvShx9ZaAk — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 31, 2019

Raleigh police and fire crews have just found a man after a search and rescue operation.Wednesday night authorities were on the scene of a medical emergency on Duraleigh Road at the quarry between Glenwood Avenue and Edwards Mill.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the man was reported missing earlier in the evening by a friend who said they decided to go on an outing. Deputies said the missing man was later discovered in a body of water.The man was found unconscious and not breathing, according to deputies. He was transported to UNC Rex Hospital.This is a developing story, check back for updates.