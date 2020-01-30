Raleigh police on scene of officer-involved shooting near Glenwood Avenue

Just getting to the scene of an officer involved shooting in @RaleighGov. @raleighpolice only has limited information at this time. Will update as we go. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/c7w7qSBa91 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 30, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon.Police said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road near Glenwood Avenue.An ABC11 breaking news crew is on the scene.Pleasant Valley Drive is currently closed between Shadetree Lane and Riese Drive.