Raleigh police on scene of officer-involved shooting near Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road near Glenwood Avenue.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is on the scene.


Pleasant Valley Drive is currently closed between Shadetree Lane and Riese Drive.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
