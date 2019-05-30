Raleigh police release dash, body cam footage after officer shot man holding pellet gun

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department released body cam and dash cam video from an officer-involved shooting that happened May 19.
Michael Anthony Hendricks Jr. was shot by Officer C.T. Melochick at Quail Ridge Apartments off Falls of Neuse Road.
First responders arrived at the apartment complex around 9:30 a.m. after receiving calls about a man having medical problems.
Firefighters who arrived first found Hendricks in his apartment floor near a cardboard box. They said he told them he would attack if they did not back away.
The firefighters backed away and radioed police to get there as fast as possible.
According to the Raleigh Police Department's 5-day report, Hendricks' roommate told firefighters that Hendricks kept a gun inside the cardboard box, at which point, Hendricks started rummaging through the box.
A 911 caller reported that Hendricks had a knife and was having a war flashback. RPD said it has not uncovered any military records for Hendricks.
According to investigators, shortly after Melochick arrived and began talking to Hendricks' roommate in the parking lot, Hendricks came around the side of the building.
Hendricks had a gun in his hand--a gun which was later determined to be a BB gun.
Witnesses said Hendricks raised the gun and pointed it at Melochick. The officer retreated to behind his patrol car for cover.
After commanding Hendricks to drop the weapon, Melochick fired one shot, hitting Hendricks in the abdomen.
Melochick is on leave as the case is investigated. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation and will present its findings to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.
